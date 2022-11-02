BTIG Research Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLK opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.