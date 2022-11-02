Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

