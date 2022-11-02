Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,991 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $319.36. 8,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.88. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $324.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

