Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VEU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
