Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

