Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $14.02 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 7,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.16. 29,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $511.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

