Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. 111,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

