Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 19,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

