Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. 23,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

