Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.53. 15,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

