Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,204. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

