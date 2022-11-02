Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 23,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

