Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,726. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

