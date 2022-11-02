Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Announces $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
