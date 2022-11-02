BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFIIW opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.