C2X Price Down 14.9% This Week (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One C2X token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. C2X has a market cap of $43.27 million and $8,374.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

