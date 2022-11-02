Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.61 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,590. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $323,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.