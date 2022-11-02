CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

CAE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,407. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

