Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 570,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calavo Growers Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

