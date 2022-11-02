Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,243. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $28.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

