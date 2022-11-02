Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,366,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 287,388 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 27,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

