Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 56,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.03 and a 12 month high of $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

