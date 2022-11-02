Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.