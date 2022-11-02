Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 18,324 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after buying an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

