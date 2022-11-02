Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Air Lease worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 133.4% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 724,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,038 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,030,000 after acquiring an additional 498,818 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,556. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.