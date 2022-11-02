Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% in the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.