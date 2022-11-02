Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 87,597 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,597 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 45.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

INNV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,581. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Scully bought 100,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

