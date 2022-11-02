Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $87.85

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.85, but opened at $84.33. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

