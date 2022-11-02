Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

