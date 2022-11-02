Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$213.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.27.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$152.44. 38,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$143.30 and a 1-year high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

