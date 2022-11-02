Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.11 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 6.0 %

GOOS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 322,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 313.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.