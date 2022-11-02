Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.66 million-$505.99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.06 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 419,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Canada Goose by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 313.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.