Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.72

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 18533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capcom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

