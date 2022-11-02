Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,980.80

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,980.80 ($57.59) and traded as low as GBX 4,870 ($56.31). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,895 ($56.60), with a volume of 60,229 shares.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,970.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,042.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.04.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

