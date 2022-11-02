Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Capstone Companies Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

