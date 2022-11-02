Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.31.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CSCCF opened at 2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.35. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of 1.73 and a 1 year high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

