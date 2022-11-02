Cardano Price Reaches $0.39 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.49 billion and $509.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.59 or 0.07619549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00087392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00066435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,928,967 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

