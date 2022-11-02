CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CareMax Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
