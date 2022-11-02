Casper Achieves Market Cap of $405.06 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $405.06 million and $8.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.38 or 0.31561263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,259,573,819 coins and its circulating supply is 10,478,707,634 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,258,405,699 with 10,477,620,524 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03939306 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,233,784.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

