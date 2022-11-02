Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 11,720,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. Catalent has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

