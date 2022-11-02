Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Catalent Trading Down 24.6 %

CTLT opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Catalent has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

