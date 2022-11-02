Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

