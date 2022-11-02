CBIZ, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,599. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.