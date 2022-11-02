CEEK VR Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $108.20 million and $6.41 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,437.26 or 0.99962397 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007762 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00042985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13811137 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,271,718.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

