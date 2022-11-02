Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,119. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celestica by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

