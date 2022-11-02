Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %
CELH opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.