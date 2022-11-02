Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %

CELH opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

