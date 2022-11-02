Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 123.60 ($1.49).

Shares of CEY stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 90.60 ($1.09). 2,447,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,712. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 906.00.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

