CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 828,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 276.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.