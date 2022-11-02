Chain (XCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.87 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $21.87 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.