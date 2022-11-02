Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Shares Down 23.7%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 23.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Further Reading

